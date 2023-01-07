Omaha cyclist dies after being hit by postal truck

A bicyclist died Friday night after he was struck by a truck near Saddle Creek Road and California Street.

At 6:45 p.m., Omaha police were sent to investigate a crash involving a straight truck and a bicycle at the U.S. Postal Service office at 608 N. Saddle Creek Road. They learned that a 2020 Peterbilt semitrailer truck was pulling out of the post office when the truck hit a bicyclist.

Members of the public and the truck driver performed CPR on the bicyclist until Omaha Fire Department medics arrived. The medics took the cyclist, 46-year-old Gregory T. Whitedress of Omaha, to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver of the truck as Arnett A. Barnes, 57, of Omaha.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call the Omaha Police Department's traffic unit at 402-444-5626.

Omaha World-Herald best videos of 2022