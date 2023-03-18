Omaha firefighters battled a pair of house fires Saturday morning, including one that resulted in a man's arrest on suspicion of arson.

Crews first responded to a fire at a house at 5323 P St. around 6:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Fire Department. The fire was declared under control at 7:20 a.m.

The press release credited a smoke detector with alerting the occupants, who exited the single-story home before firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.

The fire displaced the residents and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the house and $50,000 to its contents, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the department.

Firefighters then responded to a fire at a vacant house at 1532 N. 17th St. just after 10 a.m. They found flames and smoke coming from the back of the two-story structure. The fire was declared under control at 11:40 a.m.

The house was considered a total loss, and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson in connection with the fire, according to the release.

