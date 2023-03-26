A fire caused extensive damage Sunday to a home near 33rd and Erskine Streets in North Omaha.

The lone occupant of the home -- at the time of the fire -- was outside when Omaha firefighters arrived about 11:10 a.m., a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said. The fire was located in the basement of the single-family residence valued at $37,300.

Firefighters were able to rescue a cat from inside the house and return it to its owner, the spokesman said.

The fire was declared under control at 11:30 a.m. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction, the spokesman said.

Damage to the home was estimated to be over $27,000 with an additional $8,500 in loss of contents.

