Omaha man critically injured in house fire transferred to Lincoln hospital

An Omaha man critically injured in a house fire Sunday has been transferred to a Lincoln hospital.

Aaron Schultz, 34, was listed in critical condition Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center after being taken there from the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, a St. Elizabeth spokeswoman said. The Lincoln hospital has the only certified burn center in the state and serves about 600 patients annually from a six-state region.

A 38-year-old woman, Memoree Robinson, who also was critically injured in the fire, also was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Robinson no longer was listed as a patient Wednesday.

The fire in a home at 3211 Jefferson St., near Upland Park, was reported about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. Firefighters pulling up to the one-story house reported seeing smoke and flames coming from inside.

Schultz and Robinson were out of the home when fire crews arrived, the spokesman said, but two dogs that were in the house were not found. The house, valued at $77,200, is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

