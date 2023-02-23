The driver in a single-vehicle crash near 83rd and Maple Streets in January died of his injuries shortly after the wreck.
First responders were called to 83rd and Maple Streets after 3 a.m. on Jan. 8 for reports of a crash. A 2012 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Maple Street when it left the road and sideswiped a utility pole, according to police.
The vehicle continued into the parking lot of Piccolo's Florist and struck a concrete block wall. The driver, 43-year-old Antwain Davis, was taken to a hospital with CPR in progress.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported on Monday that Davis died Jan. 13, five days after the crash. A front-seat passenger was also injured but survived.
Davis was remembered in an obituary as a family man who loved to travel and try new foods. He is survived by six children and many siblings.
