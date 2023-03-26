A 76-year-old Omaha man died Saturday night after being struck by a car near 32nd and L Streets.
John G. Gomez was struck by a 2019 Honda Civic about 11:15 p.m., a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said Sunday. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators determined that Gomez was crossing L Street from south to north when the collision occurred. The driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old Omaha man, was not injured.
The collision remains under investigation.
