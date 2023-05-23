An Omaha man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Omaha police officers responded to the crash in the area of 260 Regency Parkway at 2:08 p.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

Hilario Chavez, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The investigation into the incident found that the motorcycle he was riding had left the roadway and hit a tree.

A passenger on the motorcycle, a 40-year-old Omaha woman, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy with a fractured arm, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.