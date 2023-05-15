An Omaha man learned a hard lesson when his middle finger was severed while trying to remove an obstruction from underneath a lawn mower.
The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. Friday near 36th and Grant Streets. A 56-year-old man told police that he was mowing his lawn when something got stuck in the blade.
He attempted to remove the obstruction while the blade was still moving. The blade sliced off his middle finger, and he yelled for help.
Someone called 911, and an Omaha Fire Department ambulance transported the man and finger to the Nebraska Medical Center. It is not known whether the finger was reattached.
That's a tough lesson to learn, said Joe Kozol, owner of Kozy Lawn Care for 37 years. Kozol said his employees are instructed to think "safety first" when working with mowers.
"People get in a hurry, and that's when things like this happen," Kozol said. "Never try to fix a lawn mower while it is running is something everyone should know and understand."
Kozol said that many years ago, one of his employees lost three fingers in a similar incident. A lawn mower got hung up on a fence, and the employee tried pulling it away by lifting from the bottom while the blade was still moving.
"You have to think safety first," Kozol said. "I'm sure the guy that was hurt the other day wishes he had done that."
