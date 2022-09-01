Omaha police identify 3 who died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Omaha police have identified the three people who died Wednesday of a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a house in the Millard area.
David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, were found dead inside a house near 136th and Z Streets around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
Police reports did not list a cause of death for any of the three people who were found dead. But Omaha Police Lt. Candace Phillips told reporters at the scene Wednesday night that police were investigating whether the deaths were tied to carbon monoxide. Phillips said a fourth person who was in the house was taken to a hospital for treatment.