A homeless man and woman who died in a fire at a vacant North Omaha home have been identified by police.

Anthony J. Ballard, 51, and Aryka Ny, 29, died during a fire March 4 in an abandoned house at 2033 N. 20th St., according to reports released by the Omaha Police Department. The pair were identified by their fingerprints during their autopsies. A police spokesman said Sunday that no foul play is suspected.

Firefighters were called to the house at 20th and Blondo Streets just before 3 a.m., according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. Smoke and flames were visible from a block away. The blaze was extinguished in about 30 minutes despite some difficulties caused by the collapse of stairs and partial collapse of the main floor, the spokesman said.

The house was deemed a total loss, with an estimated value of about $74,000 for the structure and $20,000 for the contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.