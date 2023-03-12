A homeless man and woman who died in fire at a vacant North Omaha home have been identified by police.

Anthony J. Ballard, 51, and Aryka Ny, 29, died during a fire March 4 in an abandoned house a 2033 N. 20th St., according to reports released by the Omaha Police Department. The pair were identified by their fingerprints during their autopsies. A police spokesman said Sunday that no foul play is suspected.

Firefighters were called to the house at 20th and Blondo Streets just before 3 a.m., according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. Smoke and flames were visible from a block away. The blaze was extinguished in about 30 minutes despite some difficulties caused by the collapse of stairs and partial collapse of the main floor, the spokesman said.