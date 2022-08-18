Omaha woman, 2 people from Lincoln killed in crash just north of Kansas state line

Three people were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash two miles north of the Kansas state line, the Richardson County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a collision on U.S. Highway 75. Two vehicles, a Kia Forte and a Chevy Blazer, had collided head-on. The two people in the Kia, Lincoln residents Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, and the driver of the Chevy, Patricia Tonar, 74, of Omaha, were killed.

The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the Nebraska State Patrol, Humboldt Fire and Rescue, Dawson Fire, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Sabetha (Kan.) Fire and Rescue.