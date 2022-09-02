Omaha woman arrested after fleeing from state trooper with six kids in the car

An Omaha woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly fled from a traffic stop with six kids in the car.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a state trooper witnessed a Chevrolet Impala run a red light at 24th and Cuming Streets around 9:10 p.m. Thursday. The trooper attempted to stop the car, but the driver kept going and drove onto southbound Interstate 480.

After a three-mile chase on the Interstate, the driver stopped the car. The 33-year-old woman initially provided officers with a fake name, the patrol said. She was arrested and taken into custody.

Six children were in the vehicle with the woman.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, criminal impersonation, child abuse or neglect with no serious injury and obstructing a peace officer. She also was booked on two outstanding felony warrants charging her with making terroristic threats and fleeing to avoid arrest.