 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha woman dies following I-80 motorcycle crash

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha woman has died after losing control of her motorcycle Thursday on Interstate 80 near 108th Street.

Omaha police officers responded to reports of a crash around 6:45 p.m., according to a news release. According to witnesses, 53-year-old Tabitha K. Barker of Omaha was riding a 2009 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle westbound on I-80 when she attempted to exit onto northbound Interstate 680 with a group of other riders. Barker missed the off-ramp and lost control.

First responders transported Barker to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress, police said, and she was pronounced dead upon arrival. 

I-80 westbound was closed at the site of the crash until 8 p.m. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sniff summit: Thousands of dogs descend on Madrid for World Dog Show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert