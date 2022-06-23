Omaha woman dies following I-80 motorcycle crash

An Omaha woman has died after losing control of her motorcycle Thursday on Interstate 80 near 108th Street.

Omaha police officers responded to reports of a crash around 6:45 p.m., according to a news release. According to witnesses, 53-year-old Tabitha K. Barker of Omaha was riding a 2009 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle westbound on I-80 when she attempted to exit onto northbound Interstate 680 with a group of other riders. Barker missed the off-ramp and lost control.

First responders transported Barker to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress, police said, and she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

I-80 westbound was closed at the site of the crash until 8 p.m.

