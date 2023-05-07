An Omaha woman's death is being investigated after she allegedly jumped from a ninth-floor apartment of an Omaha Housing Authority building Sunday morning.

Samisha Wakefield, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Omaha Police Department. She died just before 8 a.m. at the Jackson Tower, 600 S. 27th St.

The incident is being investigated as an in-custody death, the statement said. Officers had been called to the building to investigate a report of someone trespassing.

Police officers and OHA security personnel entered a ninth-floor apartment and attempted to speak to Wakefield. When two officers entered a bedroom, Wakefield jumped from the window before they could stop her.

"The entire interaction from the time officers entered the front door of the apartment to Ms. Wakefield jumping out of the window was approximately five seconds," according to the Police Department statement. "The Omaha Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the family of Ms. Wakefield during this difficult time."

A review of the body-worn camera footage from both officers corroborates their statements as well as statements given by witnesses, police said. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Papillion Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Under state law, all in-custody deaths are presented to a grand jury.