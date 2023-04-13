An Omaha firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire in Benson Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:07 p.m., an Omaha Fire Department crew responded to a fire at a ranch house at 2317 N. 65th St. Upon arrival, the crew found flames coming from the back of the house. The fire also reached the roof. One person was home at the time and reported the fire.

A firefighter was injured at the scene and were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. The firefighter, who was not identified, was held overnight for observation.

The department determined the cause of the fire to be accidental due to discarded smoking materials.

The house, worth an estimated $161,300, sustained an estimated $55,000 in structural damage. About $15,000 worth of items inside the house were also lost.