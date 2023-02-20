One person died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, according to an Omaha police spokesman. The incident occurred about 10 p.m. near 150th and Pacific Streets.

A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Pacific Street when the driver lost control, the spokesman said. The Toyota bounced off of the north curb, traveled over the center median before leaving the roadway to the south and colliding with a tree.

The driver, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was not wearing a seatbelt, the spokesman said.