One person killed at west Omaha construction site

One person was killed Wednesday at a construction site in west Omaha.
Construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the road near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on a worker, according to an Omaha police spokesman.
The worker was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after noon.
