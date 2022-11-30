 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person killed at west Omaha construction site

One person was killed Wednesday at a construction site in west Omaha.

Construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the road near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on a worker, according to an Omaha police spokesman. 

The worker was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after noon. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com

