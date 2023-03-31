A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle southwest of Waterloo early Friday morning.
At 12:56 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash between a SUV and pedestrian in the area of 264th Street and West Dodge Road. The driver of the 2011 Subaru Forester, a 46-year-old man, told deputies he was driving west on West Dodge Road when the pedestrian, a 45-year-old man, suddenly entered the road and was struck by the vehicle. The driver said he stopped to administer aid to the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said. The person's identity is being withheld at this time.