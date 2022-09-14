 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person killed in two-vehicle crash in Sarpy County

A person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Nebraska Highway 50 and Capehart Road in Sarpy County.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office still was investigating the crash early Wednesday afternoon. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

