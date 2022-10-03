 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person pulled from water at golf course at Omaha's Miller Park

  • Updated
An employee was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon after being pulled from the water at an Omaha golf course.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at Steve Hogan Golf Course, 6315 N. 30th St., in Miller Park.

Omaha police said the employee was on a golf cart, working around one of the greens on the golf course. The person appeared to have a medical issue before falling into the pond. 

A witness pulled the person out of the water. 

It was unclear, police said, whether the person was employed by the Omaha Parks Department or the golf course. 

The person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

