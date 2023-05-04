A pair of house fires within a half-mile of each other in North Omaha heavily damaged the homes and killed a pet Wednesday night.

At 7:51 p.m., Omaha Fire Department crews went to a fire located at 2016 John A Creighton Blvd. and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house, a press release said. All of the people had evacuated the house before crews arrived and no injuries were reported. Firefighters extinguished the fire after a short time.

The fire caused $35,000 in structural damage in the home valued at $43,000. About $8,500 in contents were lost. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At 10:20 p.m., firefighters went to another fire at 3845 Seward St. A press release said that smoke and flames were also coming from the front of the house. Firefighters rescued one pet from the residence but found a second pet had died. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire department said the cause of the fire was due to incense having been placed too close to combustible materials. The fire caused $26,500 in damage to the home valued at $69,700. About $4,000 in contents were also lost.

