Pipe bursts, ceiling collapses during children's hockey practice at Omaha ice rink

  • Updated
A burst pipe at Grover Ice Rink caused part of the building's ceiling to collapse onto the rink during a youth hockey practice on Monday evening. 

Thanks to the quick thinking of coaches, everyone was evacuated from the area before the collapse. No injuries were reported. 

Brad Williams was at the rink watching his son practice when he noticed water starting to pour out of one of the ceiling lights. He said that some other spectators noticed a small drip before the water began to gush.

"When the water started pouring, the coaches made the kids get off to the side to get away from it," Williams said. "It was only seconds later that the piece of ceiling caved in. I was surprised at how fast it happened."

Williams said that the Omaha Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes. The kids were allowed to go back into the locker rooms to change before everyone was told to leave the building. 

The Grover Ice Rink is located on 61st and Grover Streets. 

