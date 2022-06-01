Police identify 18-year-old found in Hitchcock Park pool

An 18-year-old pulled from the bottom of the Hitchcock Park swimming pool Sunday night has been identified by Omaha police.

Komi Olympio, who also is known as Pedro, was found about 11:20 p.m. Sunday by first responders at the bottom of the pool at 5005 S. 45th St. When officers arrived, several teenagers were inside the pool area, which is closed. The pool is scheduled to open Monday, June 6.

Rescue workers had to cut through a chain and padlock on the north gate in order to get to the pool. Olympio was pulled from the water and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

A hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday that no information about Olympio's condition is being released. A post on social media to raise money for the young man's family said he "nearly drowned" and is on a ventilator.

According to the post, Olympio is from Togo and is in the U.S. with his father. He works at Taco Bell and spends his off time at the gym training for soccer and wrestling.

