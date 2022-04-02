Police identify 2 Gretna women killed in Thursday night crash

Authorities have identified two women who were killed in a fiery crash near Millard Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, Omaha Police Department officers and Douglas County Sheriff deputies responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of 192nd and F Streets, according to a news release.

A 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck headed eastbound entered the intersection and struck a 2018 Nissan Armada that was headed southbound in the intersection, according to police.

The Nissan caught fire after the crash and the vehicle's driver, 37-year-old Sara Zimmerman of Gretna, and passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Schook of Gretna, were declared dead at the scene by the Omaha Fire Department, according to the news release. Zimmerman, a Douglas County Corrections worker, was eight months pregnant.

The driver of the Ford, 21-year-old Zachary Paulison of Omaha, was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with serious injuries, including chest and back fractures, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol use and high speed are being investigated as possible factors, according to the release.

