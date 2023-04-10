Police have identified the man killed early Sunday when a car collided with a house in North Omaha.

Jefferson D. Gomez-Caceres, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, an Omaha police spokesman said Monday. The crash occurred about 5 a.m. near 32nd and Hamilton Streets.

Investigators determined that Gomez-Caceres, the sole occupant of a 2009 Honda Civic, was eastbound on Hamilton Street. The Honda left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into the side of a house at 3124 Hamilton St.

No other injuries were reported.