An 18-month-old La Vista boy appears to have died from accidental suffocation Sunday after he became stuck between a bed mattress and frame, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The sheriff's deputies, along with La Vista police and Papillion Fire and Rescue, were called to the home near 99th and Harrison Streets at 4:08 p.m. Sunday.

First responders found the child in critical condition after he had been pinned between an electric, automated mattress and the mattress frame, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Responders attempted life-saving measures including CPR and the boy was transported to CHI Health Midlands Hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to the release.

An autopsy determined that the child's cause of death was suffocation, according to the release. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that the child's death does not appear to be intentional or suspicious at this time, according to the release.