Services set for 23-year-old Omaha man killed in Lincoln crash

A celebration of life will be Friday for an Omaha man who was one of six people who died after a car crashed into a tree early Sunday in a residential Lincoln neighborhood.

The service for Benjamin Lenagh, 23, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. in Omaha.

Lenagh was a passenger in a Honda Accord that crashed into a tree near 56th and Randolph Streets shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. He and four other people in the car, all of whom were in their 20s, died at the scene. A sixth person, a 24-year-old woman, was freed from the wreckage by Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers and taken to the hospital, but she died later that morning.

Lenagh was teaching at Westside High School in Omaha. A statement that was sent Monday to Westside families said Lenagh had been working with three Westside teachers and was in the accelerated teacher preparation program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The statement said Lenagh was set to graduate in the coming year.

"We shared this news in person with your student this morning, making brief announcements in our business classes where Mr. Lenagh assisted," the statement reads.

Westside officials also said school counselors were available if students needed to talk.

Lenagh's survivors include his parents, Ed and Mary Ann Lenagh; brothers Jason, Matthew, Zachary and Jacob Lenagh; and his grandmother, Helen Lenagh.

Visitation is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday at Westside Church, 15050 West Dodge Road. Memorials are requested to the family for a scholarship fund to be established in Lenagh's name.