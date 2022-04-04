 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skateboarder injured in Omaha crash

  • Updated
A pedestrian was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a crash in Omaha.

The pedestrian, who was skateboarding near 42nd and Leavenworth Streets about 4:45 p.m., was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to an Omaha police spokesperson.

