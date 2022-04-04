Skateboarding pedestrian injured in Omaha crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a crash in Omaha.
The pedestrian, who was skateboarding near 42nd and Leavenworth Streets about 4:45 p.m., was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to an Omaha police spokesperson.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bennet Goldstein
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today