Three burned in 'electrical incident' at Google center in Council Bluffs

Three people sustained serious burns after an "electrical incident" at the Google data center in Council Bluffs.

According to Jim Wood, the assistant chief for the Council Bluffs Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to the data center at 11:59 a.m. to a report of an electrical event on the property. Scanner traffic indicates that there were initial reports of a "large explosion," but Wood did not confirm specifics.

"It was definitely some sort of electrical issue," he said.

All three victims were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Two were taken by ambulance, while one person with critical injuries was taken by helicopter. All patients were awake and talking after the incident, according to Wood.

Google's complex, located near Lake Manawa State Park, is one of the company's largest data centers. The centers are home to hundreds of supercomputers, which are high-tech computers used to store and process large amounts of information.

The fire department is investigating what caused the incident.