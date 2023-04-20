Three Omaha Public Schools students were safely evacuated from a school bus before it became engulfed in flames Thursday morning near Cunningham Lake.
According to OPS spokesperson Bridget Belvins, the fire started between 7 and 7:30 a.m. as the bus was traveling along Lake Cunningham Road near 83rd Street. Belvins said the bus driver noticed smoke and immediately evacuated students from the bus.
Dramatic video posted to Twitter shows the bus completely engulfed by fire as black smoke billowed into the sky.
The bus was owned and operated by Student Transportation of America. A replacement bus responded to transport the students.
"Our district has been in contact with the students' families and will provide support as needed," Belvins said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Photos: Brush fire near N.P. Dodge Park sends up large plume of smoke
Smoldering brush is still puts off smoke the day after a brush fire at N.P. Dodge Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck and a bald eagle head away from the wildfire near N.P. Dodge Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A large plume of smoke from a brush fire blows north as seen from N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Blair Rural Volunteer fire depart stops to talk to Omaha police at N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Smoke from a brush fire at N.P. Dodge Park could be seen for miles on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The scars of a brush fire from the day before are visible at N.P. Dodge Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Smoldering brush was still visible Friday, the day after a fire at N.P. Dodge Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha fire truck stands watch over an area that erupted in fire the day before at N.P. Dodge Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
