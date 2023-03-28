Three people and two dogs were seeking alternative housing after a fire severely damaged their home Monday in Omaha's Hanscom Park neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to a home near 35th and Hascall Streets at 2:30 p.m., a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said. The occupants and a dog were outside when fire crews arrived and found smoke billowing from the home's basement.

Firefighters entered the home and rescued a second dog, the spokesman said. A ferret was found dead in the basement.

The fire was declared under control at 2:50 p.m. The home, valued at $54,800, had about $45,800 in damage, investigators said. Approximately $6,500 worth of items in the home also were destroyed.

Utilities to the home were shut off due to the amount of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.