Omaha police have blocked off traffic at Interstate 480 and the Farnam Street bridge Friday morning to assist a pedestrian who police say was acting erratically.

At 7:44 a.m., police received a call about a White man who was allegedly trying to stop eastbound and westbound traffic on the bridge.

Northbound traffic at I-480 has been stopped at Martha Street, a police spokesman said.

As of 9 a.m., a mental health co-responder has been assisting police. Police are also positioning a ladder truck and an ambulance under the bridge out of concern that the pedestrian may jump, according to Omaha Police Public Information Officer Chris Gordon.

