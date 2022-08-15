Truckers assist police in rescuing woman on interstate bridge

Truck drivers assisted law enforcement in rescuing a woman who was standing on the edge of a bridge over Interstate 680 on Monday morning.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a call on the Interstate at 10:04 a.m. and saw a woman holding onto the outside of the fence on the Blondo Street bridge, which runs above I-680.

The interstate was shut down in the area, as was Blondo Street. As traffic was stopped, the Nebraska State Patrol recruited truck drivers to assist in rescue efforts.

According to State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, a trooper at the scene walked through the stopped traffic and asked drivers to pull their trucks under the bridge.

"Every single one of them was willing to help," Thomas said.

A firefighter got on top of one of the trucks and used a ladder to help the woman down from the bridge. She was not injured, according to police, but she was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

The roads reopened shortly before 11 a.m. Social media posts from Omaha Scanner with a photo of the trucks lined up under the bridge have attracted widespread attention. The photo received close to 20,000 likes and 6,000 shares on Facebook.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or other mental health emergencies, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 to get connected with a trained mental health counselor.