Two California men identified as victims of semi crash near Milford

The two people who died Thursday when the semitrailer truck they were in crashed near Milford, Nebraska, have been identified.

Sergey Korotash, 38, of Sacramento, California, and Mikhail Tarbeev, 41, of Carmichael, California, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Seward County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's investigators determined that the semi overturned after the driver of the semi lost control of the vehicle about 3:15 a.m. Thursday. Wet road conditions likely contributed to the crash.

The Milford exit off I-80 is about 18 miles west of Lincoln.

