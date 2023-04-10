Two Omaha firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting a three-alarm blaze at Legacy Crossing Apartments in west Omaha Monday.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a building in the complex, located at 10535 Ellison Plaza near 105th and Fort Streets. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm at about 1:45 p.m. and a three-alarm an hour later, said Assistant Fire Marshal Joe Caniglia of the Omaha Fire Department. About 70 firefighters battled the fire.

Firefighters did not find any people inside the building. The complex has been vacant since December when the City of Omaha shut down the building after numerous complaints from tenants. Those complaints included units with no heat, collapsed ceilings, raw sewage in standing water, rodent and cockroach infestations and water damage causing black mold and electrical wiring damage, Mayor Jean Stothert said at the time.

Additional fire code violations reported then included damaged furnaces, electrical hazards and a lack of smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors.

Caniglia said crews initially saw smoke and fire coming from the first and second stories of the building. After they entered the building, crews also saw the fire had reached the third story.

“They decided to pull out defensively once (the fire) went through the roof,” Caniglia told reporters Monday afternoon.

One injured firefighter was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. The other injured firefighter remained on the scene and went back to work. The Omaha Public Power District also was on scene to shut off power to the building.

Crews contained the fire to the building’s north side with the help of a firewall. Because the fire went through the roof, Caniglia said there is a chance parts of the structure could collapse.

At least two fires broke out at the complex in the past six months. One fire on Nov. 2, 2022, was ruled accidental. Officials said another fire on Dec. 15, 2022, was intentionally started by vandals.

