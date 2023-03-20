Two people were injured, one critically, when a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian Sunday night in northeast Omaha.

Omaha police officers were called to 27th and Cuming Streets about 5:45 p.m., according to a police spokesman. An officer arrived and performed lifesaving measures on the pedestrian until Omaha Fire Department medical personnel arrived.

The pedestrian and the motorcyclist were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. The pedestrian was listed in critical condition Monday morning, the spokesman said.

The motorcyclist was treated for arm and back pain, he said. The names of the injured are being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash is under investigation.

