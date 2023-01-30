Two Omaha police officers shot, man killed during attempted burglary

Two Omaha police officers were shot and a 39-year-old man was killed during an attempted burglary at a storage facility near 53rd and Center Monday night.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at Dino's Storage, 5328 Center St., about 10:30 p.m. Monday. The officers were let into the building by employees and, at some point, gunfire was exchanged between the officers and Steven Docken.

During the altercation, the two officers, who have not been identified yet, suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities and Docken was killed, Schmaderer said. One officer was taken to Nebraska Medical Center by an ambulance and the other officer was taken to the same hospital by another officer in a police cruiser.

One of the officers, who was shot through his upper leg, was later released, according to statement early Tuesday from an Omaha police spokesman. The other officer suffered a wound near his knee and may need surgery, Schmaderer said.

Schmaderer confirmed to The World-Herald that both officers were awake and alert after the shooting. He spoke to both officers and their spouses.

The officers were both wearing body cameras, though one was damaged in the altercation. There is security video from the storage building that will be reviewed as well, the spokesman said.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene near Docken's body. The police spokesman said the officers entered the storage facility with the assistance of the property management who advised that a man was breaking into a first-floor storage unit which contained a gun case and ammunition.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man, later identified as Docken, who was still inside an open storage unit. When Docken saw the officers he ran down a hallway pursued by police "giving multiple loud verbal commands to stop running," the spokesman said.

The officers caught up to Docken and a physical altercation began, the spokesman said. Gunfire was exchanged resulting in the wounding of the officers and the death of Docken, who was shot multiple times.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be involved in the investigation along with the Omaha Police Department's officer involved investigations team.

The officers will be interviewed in the coming days and have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023