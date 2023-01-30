Two Omaha Police officers shot, suspect killed during attempted burglary

Two Omaha Police officers were shot and injured and a third person was killed during an attempted burglary at a storage facility near 53rd and Center Monday night.

Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at Dino's Storage around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The officers were let into the building by employees and, at some point, gunfire was exchanged between the officers and one suspect, a white man in his late 30s.

During the altercation, the two officers, who have not been identified yet, suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities and the suspect was killed, Schmaderer said. One officer was taken to Nebraska Medical Center by an ambulance and the other officer was taken to the same hospital by another officer in a police cruiser.

Schmaderer confirmed to the The World-Herald that both officers were awake and alert after the shooting. He spoke to both officers and their spouses. One officer was shot through his upper leg and was expected to be released from the hospital.

The other officer suffered a wound near his knee and may need surgery, Schmaderer said. The officers were both wearing body cameras, though one was damaged in the altercation. There is security video from the storage building that will be reviewed as well.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene near the body of the suspect. The man's identity was also not released Monday night.

A tweet from Omaha Police confirmed there is an active police investigation near that area and there will be a large police presence well into the morning hours. Traffic is being diverted from the area.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be involved in the investigation.

