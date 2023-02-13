A Monday afternoon fire at a west Omaha apartment complex left several residents displaced and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Cambury Hills apartments, located near 162nd Street and West Maple Road, at around 3:15 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the eight apartment buildings that make up Cambury Hills.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 3:41 p.m. The building sustained exterior fire damage to all three levels.

According to the fire department, the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported, but multiple residents were displaced and are being relocated by the Red Cross.

The fire caused an estimated $37,500 in damage to the structure and $22,500 to the contents of the building.

