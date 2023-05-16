One person has been displaced from a home after an unattended candle led to significant fire damage at a house in west Omaha on Tuesday morning.

At 6:29 a.m., Omaha Fire Department crews went to 11337 Gold St. A press release said the firefighters saw flames in the front part of the house. Crews then extinguished the fire.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the home's occupant with alternate housing.

The home, which was valued at $152,300, suffered an estimated $42,500 in damage and utilities were disconnected. About $10,000 worth of contents were lost.

