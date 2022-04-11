Woman's hand caught in conveyer belt at Tyson Foods Monday

A woman was critically injured after getting her hand caught in a conveyer belt Monday afternoon at Tyson Foods, according to emergency dispatchers.
Emergency responders extricated the woman’s hand, which remained attached, but suffered deformities and blood loss, dispatchers reported.
The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. at 13076 Renfro Circle. The woman was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment.
