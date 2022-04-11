Woman's hand caught in conveyor belt at Tyson Foods Monday

A woman was critically injured when getting her hand caught in a conveyor belt Monday at the Tyson Foods plant in Omaha, according to emergency dispatchers.
Emergency responders extricated the woman’s hand, which remained attached, but sustained injuries and blood loss, dispatchers reported.
The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. at 13076 Renfro Circle. The woman was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment.
