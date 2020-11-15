Activist Gloria Steinem says feminism has given us Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Now, “it has become a huge movement that has just put a woman vice president in the White House,” she said, adding that Kamala Harris brings a wealth of experience to the job as a lawyer, legislator and woman of color.

Black women have always played a major role in the women’s movement, Steinem said, and that has become more obvious since the yearly Women’s March started shortly after President Donald Trump was elected.

“Three young Black feminists founded Black Lives Matter,” she said.

About 81% of the participants in Girls Inc. are people of color and another 12% identify as multiracial, according to the organization’s 2019 annual report.

Though the feminist movement has burgeoned, problems still remain for women, Steinem said. She cited physical violence, both at home and on the streets, and reproductive freedom as two of the most pressing.

She also would like to see more progress on equal pay for women. More equity could put billions of dollars into the economy, she said.

On the other hand, women have made strides in equality at home, she said, with more men taking responsibility for raising children. She expects their ranks to grow.