Activists push to keep a spotlight on Zachary Bear Heels' story

On June 5, 2017, Zachary Bear Heels walked from a downtown bus terminal to 60th and Center Streets, where he died after being struck and shocked with a Taser repeatedly by police.
On Saturday, members of his family and the Nebraska Native American community, along with other Omahans, walked that same distance together in solidarity.
The march was planned by community activists to accompany the unveiling of a new billboard at 53rd and Center Streets that commemorates Bear Heels’ life and calls for justice.
Designed by a Native artist and funded by the American Civil Liberties Union, the billboard is intended as a reminder to the city of Omaha of what happened, said Kevin Abourezk, managing editor of Indianz.com and organizer of the event.
Abourezk said speaking Bear Heels’ name and sharing his story is vital for change in the way Indigenous people are treated in Omaha and across the country. Despite all the work that has been done to honor Bear Heels and right the wrongs, he said, all four of the police officers involved in his death escaped criminal penalty, and three were reinstated to their jobs.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer fired the officers involved, but all four appealed the decision.
Only former Officer Scotty Payne remained fired after appeal.
“In this incident, despite our extensive training, we failed,” Schmaderer said at the time. “The Omaha Police Department made a mistake on this occasion, and we’re doing whatever we need to correct it.”
Kyle Chalepah, Bear Heels’ cousin, said the loss has been particularly hard on his family because of the joy Bear Heels brought them from his big heart and kind nature.
“He was always wanting to laugh, you know?” Chalepah said. “And those people are really rare sometimes.”
For Indigenous people, he said, these kinds of instances are too common.
“As a youngster,” he said, “I was told by my uncles, ‘Be careful with the police.’ ”
While he has struggled with anger and sorrow since his cousin’s death, Chalepah said he felt compelled to speak out after seeing the Black Lives Matter movement rally after George Floyd’s death.
“I have met good officers,” he said, “but have definitely experienced more pain from law enforcement than any other faction.”
While the fight has been long and difficult, Abourezk said he and others are determined to hold the city accountable for what happened to Bear Heels, especially the Police Department.
“Why do they have to fight so hard to stop us from moving? Fight so hard to stop us from breathing?” he asked.
