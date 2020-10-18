Activists push to keep a spotlight on Zachary Bear Heels' story

On June 5, 2017, Zachary Bear Heels walked from a downtown bus terminal to 60th and Center Streets, where he died after being struck and shocked with a Taser repeatedly by police.

On Saturday, members of his family and the Nebraska Native American community, along with other Omahans, walked that same distance together in solidarity.

The march was planned by community activists to accompany the unveiling of a new billboard at 53rd and Center Streets that commemorates Bear Heels’ life and calls for justice.

Designed by a Native artist and funded by the American Civil Liberties Union, the billboard is intended as a reminder to the city of Omaha of what happened, said Kevin Abourezk, managing editor of Indianz.com and organizer of the event.