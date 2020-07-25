ADA's 30th anniversary marks progress for disabled Americans, but there's still work to be done

Finding a job is also an issue. Rodgers went back to college and got certified to work on computers, but he says potential employers don’t want to be liable for his medical issues.

“I can’t get any companies to hire me, mainly because of my health,” he said. “That needs to be addressed.”

Warner noted that many disabled individuals also worry about taking a full-time job because that can mean losing public benefits such as health insurance or Social Security payments.

“I’m glad for what we do have, as far as being able to be out in the community and gain access to commerce, but I do believe there are further steps that could be taken,” Warner said.

Improving work opportunities for the disabled has been a focus for Harkin since he retired from the Senate in 2015. He has urged companies to overhaul training programs and do whatever else is necessary to increase their hiring of disabled Americans.

Congress could help by passing legislation that would address the issue of disabled individuals losing benefits if they find full-time employment, he said.

Of the various ADA anniversary events Harkin joined this week, he said the most fun was a plane ride Friday with the first armless pilot, Jessica Cox, at the controls.