Additional repairs underway at newly reopened Gene Leahy Mall

While it’s been just two weeks since the Gene Leahy Mall’s grand opening, visitors to the downtown Omaha park may notice a few features aren’t quite up and running.

The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which oversees park operations, is working on a few repairs and adjustments that have come up since the park’s opening on July 1, spokeswoman Kristyna Engdahl said.

“Our team is focused on getting these repairs done as quickly as possible, and we’ve appreciated the community’s patience,” she said.

Visitors may notice that the LED wall under the 10th Street bridge is temporarily boarded up. Engdahl said park staff are waiting for protective plexiglass to arrive to install in the area.

Engdahl said some adjustments are needed to the stones surrounding the sculpture reflection pool on the west end of the park, and some turf work is also underway in the playground area.

The porch-style swings located along the 11th Street Promenade appeared to still be temporarily closed on Thursday after sustaining minor damage during the park’s opening weekend.

The park's cascade fountain feature was also closed for a few days last week, but is now up and running. The water feature required some chemical rebalancing, Engdahl said.

MECA anticipated minor repairs would be needed following the park's opening weekend, Engdahl said, during which an estimated 50,000 people visited the park over the course of four days.

“You can plan for how certain items and amenities will be used," she said, "but learn a lot more when people actually put them to the test."