Additional traffic detour starts this week on I-29 in Council Bluffs

A multiyear highway reconstruction project will continue as the Iowa Department of Transportation begins to reroute southbound traffic on Interstate 29 this week.

Drivers on the Council Bluffs freeway should expect to exit and travel on a quarter-mile portion of an adjacent frontage road for the next eight months, according to officials.

“We’re going to demolish the southbound bridge over Ninth Avenue,” said Wendy Thompson, spokesperson for the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. “Until late November, that will be the only portion of I-29 (southbound) that we’re closing. ... More portions of I-29 will be closed later.”

Few changes have been made to the Council Bluffs Interstate system since its construction during the 1960s. It currently carries about 20,000 to 75,000 vehicles daily. The DOT projects that by 2030, those figures will increase to 130,000 vehicles.

The project is intended to increase driver safety and stave off traffic congestion, said Dave Dorsett, DOT resident construction engineer for the region.

It ultimately will include the alteration of about 18 miles of highway and represents an investment of more than $2 billion in Council Bluffs.

Local benefits from the revamped system, particularly to the River’s Edge development, will follow, said Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It really opens up the entire space for redevelopment and reinvestment,” he said. “Having that transportation infrastructure there, that is going to allow us to capitalize on that. It is huge.”

Mike Helgerson, executive director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency in Omaha, said the project was envisioned in 1999, in part to help ease bottlenecks in freight transportation across the system.

The renovations are “tremendously important” to not only Council Bluffs, but the region as a whole, he said.

DOT officials estimate that work on the I-29 and I-480 interchange portion of the project will conclude in mid-2024, roughly 3½ years after construction began in April 2021. The projected cost is about $190 million.

Beginning this week, I-29 southbound drivers must exit the freeway shortly before Ninth Avenue and continue along Southbound Frontage Road. After passing through the Ninth Avenue intersection, frontage drivers can reenter I-29.

Through traffic that is not destined for Council Bluffs should follow a detour route composed of Interstate 880 and Interstate 80, according to the DOT.

Meanwhile, I-29 northbound remains closed between Ninth Avenue and Avenue G in Council Bluffs until the summer of 2023. Drivers will continue to travel on a northbound frontage road.

Thompson said planners hope to complete construction on the entire Council Bluffs Interstate system by 2026, following construction of a new highway interchange at I-80 and Madison Avenue.

