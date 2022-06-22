Adult male found drowned in Benson neighborhood backyard pool

An Omaha man was found drowned early Wednesday in a backyard pool in the Benson neighborhood.
Police were called to a home near 59th Street and Bedford Avenue just before 4 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. A man, who lives at the residence, was found dead in an above ground pool.
The man's identity was not immediatley released.
