 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adult male found drowned in Benson neighborhood backyard pool

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man was found drowned early Wednesday in a backyard pool in the Benson neighborhood.

Police were called to a home near 59th Street and Bedford Avenue just before 4 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. A man, who lives at the residence, was found dead in an above ground pool. 

The man's identity was not immediatley released. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert